Woman crushed to death in Chaguanas named

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE have identified the woman who suffered a horrific death on the morning of August 29 when she was run over by a truck in Chaguanas.

Police are still gathering information, but initial reports said Indra Elizabeth Dass, 57, was trying to cross the Montrose Main Road around 11 am when the truck hit and rolled over her. She died on the spot.

More on this as it becomes available.