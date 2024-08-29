Tropical Dehydrates Ltd Unveils Premium Line of Tropical Dried Fruit and Vegetable Products

Arima, Trinidad & Tobago – August 27, 2024 – Tropical Dehydrates Ltd is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium line of tropical dried fruit and vegetable products. With an unwavering commitment to quality and a passion for natural, locally sourced ingredients, Tropical Dehydrates Ltd is proud to bring the vibrant flavors of Trinidad and Tobago to health-conscious consumers around the world.

Located at 73 Moreno & Guanapo St, Arima, our state-of-the-art agro-processing manufacturing facility is dedicated to producing a diverse range of dried fruits, including pineapple bites, spicy pineapple bites (pineapple chow), mango bites, spicy mango bites (mango chow), papaya bites (paw paw), pommerac bites, orange bites, dragon fruit bites, watermelon bites, and star fruit bites (five fingers). We also offer a selection of dried vegetables, including our signature Callaloo Bush Mix. Each product is carefully crafted to retain the authentic taste and nutritional benefits of the original produce, with no preservatives or additives.

Our products meet all local and regional health and safety standards and are available for purchase through our Facebook and Instagram pages, our official website, and select retailers, including Peppercorns (West Mall and Maraval), Simple Choice Mart (Cascade), Food Basket (Arima), Value Plus Pharmacy (Duncan Village, San Fernando), and D’ Market Movers (El Secorro). You can also find our products at Namdevco farmers markets in Port of Spain and Arima.

Dr. Carlos Lee, a former youth national footballer and pharmaceutical scientist at Pfizer, Inc., is the visionary behind Tropical Dehydrates Ltd. As CEO and President, Dr. Lee's expertise and dedication to promoting healthy living have been the driving forces behind the creation of these exceptional dried fruit and vegetable products. He is joined by his fiancée, Lorena Lima, a native of Cape Verde, and his daughter, Dr. Aisha Lee, in managing the rapidly growing agro-processing company.

"We are excited to introduce our tropical dried fruits and vegetables to the market," said Dr. Carlos Lee. "Our mission is to extend the shelf life of locally grown fruits and vegetables while providing natural, delicious, and healthy snack options that celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean. We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality, nutritious foods, and our products embody that commitment."

Join us in celebrating the launch of Tropical Dehydrates Ltd and experience the tropical goodness our dried fruits and vegetables have to offer. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Tropical Dehydrates Ltd

73 Moreno & Guanapo St, Arima, Trinidad & Tobago

Email: Tropicaldehydrates@gmail.com

Phone: 1-868-768-6805

Website: Tropicaldehydrates.com

Facebook: Tropicaldehydrates

Instagram: Tropicaldehydrates

About Tropical Dehydrates Ltd:

Tropical Dehydrates Ltd is a leading producer of high-quality tropical dried fruits and vegetables. Founded by Dr. Carlos Lee, the company is dedicated to extending product shelf life while promoting healthy eating through natural, locally sourced products that are free from preservatives and additives. Our mission is to bring the authentic flavors of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean to consumers worldwide.

