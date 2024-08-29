Tropical Dehydrates Ltd launches premium line of products

Tropical Dehydrates Fireburst Pineapple Bites label -

Tropical Dehydrates Ltd is thrilled to announce the launch of its premium line of tropical dried fruit and vegetable products. With an unwavering commitment to quality and a passion for natural, locally sourced ingredients, Tropical Dehydrates Ltd is proud to bring the vibrant flavours of TT to health-conscious consumers around the world.

Located at 73 Moreno and Guanapo streets, Arima, its state-of-the-art agro-processing manufacturing facility is dedicated to producing a diverse range of dried fruits, including pineapple bites, spicy pineapple bites (pineapple chow), mango bites, spicy mango bites (mango chow), papaya bites, pommerac bites, orange bites, dragon fruit bites, watermelon bites, and star fruit bites (five fingers).

Tropical Dehydrates Ltd also offers a selection of dried vegetables, including its signature Callaloo Bush Mix.

"Each product is carefully crafted to retain the authentic taste and nutritional benefits of the original produce, with no preservatives or additives."

The products meet all local and regional health and safety standards. They are available for purchase through the company's Facebook and Instagram pages, its official website and select retailers, including Peppercorns (West Mall and Maraval), Simple Choice Mart (Cascade), Food Basket (Arima), Value Plus Pharmacy (Duncan Village, San Fernando), and D’ Market Movers (El Socorro).

Tropical Dehydrates Ltd's products can also be found at Namdevco farmers markets in Port of Spain and Arima.

Dr Carlos Lee, a former youth national footballer and pharmaceutical scientist at Pfizer Inc is the visionary behind Tropical Dehydrates Ltd.

As CEO and president, Dr Lee's expertise and dedication to promoting healthy living have been the driving forces behind the creation of these exceptional dried fruit and vegetable products.

He is joined by his fiancée, Lorena Lima, a native of Cape Verde, and his daughter, Dr Aisha Lee, in managing the rapidly growing agro-processing company.

"We are excited to introduce our tropical dried fruits and vegetables to the market," said Dr Carlos Lee. "Our mission is to extend the shelf life of locally grown fruits and vegetables while providing natural, delicious, and healthy snack options that celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of TT and the Caribbean. We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality, nutritious foods, and our products embody that commitment."

For more information on the premium tropical line of products, you can visit the company's website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.