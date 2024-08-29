The digital nomad lifestyle – Why I'm moving to Thailand

Embracing the digital nomad lifestyle.- Photo courtesy Keron Rose

After spending the last ten years living in TT, I’ve decided to move to Thailand, and I couldn’t be more excited about this new chapter in my life.

The average person never leaves their home country, and some never make it out of their home city. This will be the third country I'm moving to, and I’m excited to realise what many people have told me over the years – spending time living in different countries does the most for your personal and professional development.

Many people have asked me: why Thailand, of all places?

I wanted to share my reasons with you.

This decision has opened up a whole new world for me, and I hope it encourages others to think beyond the usual migration destinations.

Breaking the mould

For many in TT, migration usually means looking to the US, UK, or Canada.

While appealing, these countries come with complicated visa processes, high living costs and other challenges. Having lived in Toronto for 28 years, I wouldn’t return, owing to the skyrocketing cost of living.

Thailand offers a unique alternative with a lower cost of living, a great quality of life and a more accessible migration process.

It’s an exciting option for those ready to explore new cultures and opportunities.

So why Thailand? Let me break it down:

Cost of living: Thailand offers an affordable lifestyle that allows you to stretch your dollars much further than in many Western countries.

From renting a modern condo to eating delicious food, you can live comfortably without breaking the bank. I’ve seen apartments starting from US$20 a month and luxury condos with access to any amenity you can think of starting from US$190 a month.

Culture: Thailand’s rich history, nature, culture and events – there is just so much to explore.

Digital nomad lifestyle: As someone who works online, Thailand’s strong digital infrastructure and large expat community make it an ideal location for remote workers and entrepreneurs.

Ease of travel: Thailand’s central location in Southeast Asia makes it a fantastic base for travel. With affordable flights to nearby countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia and Malaysia, you can explore the entire region easily.

Exploring your visa options

One of the things I love most about Thailand is how much more flexible the visa process is compared to places like the US or Canada.

Here are some of the most popular visa options for those considering the move:

·

Visa-free: If you’re from TT, Jamaica or Dominica, you can now enter Thailand for 60 days visa-free, with an option to extend for another 30 days.

After three months, you can run across a neighbouring border, get breakfast and come back to Thailand for a fresh 60-day stamp.

You can do this run every three months for a year before immigration may ask you for a long-term visa. But by then, you will know if you want to stay in Thailand long-term.

· Education visa: If you’re interested in learning Thai or picking up a new skill like Muay Thai or Thai cooking, an education visa is a great option.

This visa allows you to stay for a year and can be renewed annually.

· Digital nomad and remote worker visas: Thailand is expanding its visa options for remote workers and freelancers.

The new Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) offers a five-year stay with multiple entries, allowing you to live and work in Thailand without constantly renewing your visa.

· Long-term stay visa: If you’re looking for a more permanent solution, there are long-term visas available for retirees, investors, and business owners.

You can get more info on Thai visas at thaievisa.go.th or find a visa agency.

Getting help from a visa agency

Navigating visa requirements can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to do it alone. An agency will handle the paperwork, assist with submissions and ensure you’re on the right path.

It can also help you extend your visa or switch to a different one if your needs change after arriving in Thailand.

One agency that you can check out is Thai Kru: it's extremely helpful with every aspect of your relocation to Thailand and will even help with things like opening bank accounts and getting a driver’s licence.

Thailand has low crime – it currently ranks 98 out of 146 countries on the global crime index – while TT is ranked seventh in the world for highest crime in 2024.

Thailand also ranks sixth in the world for the best health care.

Thank you, TT, for ten years. It has been incredible.

My work in the Caribbean will continue as I continue learning and developing, so I can pour back into the region.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.