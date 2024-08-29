Haynes-Alleyne concerned as school reopening nears

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne -

TABAQUITE MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne has said she is concerned about the number of unresolved issues still in place as TT students prepare for the new academic year, which starts on September 2. She called on the Education Minister to adopt a more sustainable and holistic approach to solving these issues.

In a release on August 28, Haynes-Alleyne said she was hopeful for a smooth start to the new school year.

“During a media conference last week, representatives of the Ministry of Education (MOE) reported on their preparations in key areas. While appreciated, there are still some concerns that must be addressed.”

She said, in addition to recurrent issues such as school infrastructure repairs and the availability of student transport services, there are also policy and education delivery provisions that require attention.

“The results of this year’s examinations emphasise the need to treat with declining student performance across the board. Too many students are unable to attain acceptable passing grades. The MOE must ensure that teachers and school administrators are adequately equipped and supported to execute much-needed course correction.”

A statement from the ministry on August 21 said 58 per cent of pupils passed five subjects and 45 per cent passed five subjects, including maths and English.

It said the number of TT pupils getting a full certificate of five passes, including English and maths, was 45 per cent, and the 58 per cent of TT pupils getting five subjects exceeds the regional average of six per cent.

Haynes-Alleyne, who is the UNC’s shadow education minister, said she was paying close attention to the ministry’s response to the recent industrial relations issues raised by teachers, including late salary payment and severe delays in settling health insurance claims.

“Time and time again our teachers rise to the occasion in the face of new and unexpected requirements. Unfortunately, the challenges they face are seldom addressed with similar urgency. The MOE must improve its response to issues faced by teachers and other stakeholders, especially issues directly under its purview, as this is critical to maintaining a healthy education system.”

Haynes-Alleyne said the education sector is a key pillar of TT’s society and must be given due attention.

“As the saying goes, by failing to prepare, we prepare to fail. That is not to say everything will always be perfect. However, it is reasonable to expect that our leaders display a level of assessment and planning that inspires confidence. We must get things right, at all levels, so that future generations can have the best possible opportunity to succeed.”