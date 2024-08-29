Celebrate young Soca Warriors, Trinidad and Tobago

Distraught TT midfielder Sebastian James is consoled by assistant coach Yohance Marshall following the host's loss to French Guiana in the CFU Under-14 Boys' Challenge Series tier one semifinal at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago on August 23. - Photo courtesy TTFA

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to French Guiana and commiserations to TT's Under-14 Boys on their Concacaf championship exit. These are the games that turn boys into men, and this is the essence of international football.

It is impossible to discredit the boys or the manager and staff for the performance and the young Soca Warriors' tourney this edition.

Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles, and I think the occasion may have gotten to the players a bit. A semi-final at stake, being the host, and the onslaught in the first half sucked the life out of them.

It's all about fine margins and taking your chances, and these kinds of experiences will make them better players and enhance the talent pool for the senior men's national team.

I am proud of the boys, they went down, but they went down fighting and that's all we can ask for as fans. TT can celebrate their performance for they are the bright lights and positive news that our country desperately needs.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas