A chaotic soap opera

Donald Trump -

THE EDITOR: The current political climate in the US resembles a chaotic soap opera, with contrasting leadership styles creating a polarised atmosphere. While one president is perceived as strong and decisive, the other is seen as weak and ineffective, particularly regarding issues like border security.

The lack of presidential visits to the border exemplifies a disconnect from pressing concerns that affect everyday Americans. This absence of decisive action fuels speculation about political motivation rather than genuine leadership.

The aftermath of the Afghanistan withdrawal highlights the disarray within US foreign policy. Many are left frustrated by the failure to airlift all those in need, while images of Afghan forces apparently driving Americans out of the country contribute to a growing sense of shame and embarrassment. These failures not only undermine national credibility but also raise questions about the leaders at the helm.

As global tensions rise, with figures like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un looming large, the spectre of a third world war becomes increasingly concerning. The US risks losing its grip on global affairs if it continues on this contentious path, while public relations gimmicks often serve to distract rather than address real issues.

Donald Trump's unfiltered approach, which irritates those entrenched in the political establishment, underscores a significant divide between established politicians and the electorate.

The urgency for statesmanship is palpable, as the US faces critical challenges that demand unified, effective leadership. Without it, the future may be uncertain, and the stakes could not be higher.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail