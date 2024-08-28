Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level weather alert

Persons left stranded at the premises of the Central Bank, after midday flash flooding in Port of Spain on August 28. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Trinidad and Tobago.

The warning, issued at 11.50 am, went into effect at noon and will remain in place until 9 am on August 29.

It said there was a medium to high (60-70 per cent) chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over but not confined to western Trinidad. A "favourable wind regime" was expected to develop by afternoon, it said, which could increase the likelihood.

Flash flooding and gusty winds were also expected.

Localised flooding and street ponding may lead to temporary traffic disruptions, and landslips are also possible in areas so prone.

The Met Office advised people to monitor the weather and their surroundings.

"Do not wade or drive through floodwaters."

Some areas affected are the Eastern Main Road, San Juan, Port of Spain and South Trinidad.