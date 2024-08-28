THA electoral rep: Roadside vendors can make an 'honest dollar'

Vendors sell under tents at Swallows Beach, Tobago, on August 26. - Visual Styles

LESS than a week after being removed by police, vendors have returned along the road in the vicinity of Swallow’s Beach leading to the Pigeon Point Heritage Park.

On August 23, chaos erupted as police broke down down make-shift stalls and removed the vendors for plying their trade illegally. At that time, Senior Supt Rodhill Kirk told Newsday the vendors, whom he described as illegal, were removed from the area as part of an anti-crime initiative. Kirk said there were a lot of individuals liming around the stalls selling illegal drugs. He said the aim was to “nip these things in the bud.

"It may seem a bit harsh, but we have to start somewhere. We have the information, we have the intelligence, and we can no longer condone these activities around these areas.”

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said there is a bigger plan for vendors and the area.

Speaking with Newsday on August 27, THA electoral representative for the area Joel Sampson confirmed the return of the vendors, noting that he remains in contact with them and was able to provide a few tents and other items, which he had promised so they could continue plying their trade.

“They are happy, they’re in good spirits because they can continue to make their honest dollar.”

He said they would continue to ply their trade until a build out is done as the assembly will erect a more permanent structure in the not-too-distant future.

“The THA Division is Tourism is supposed to do a build out. That would start shortly, we have the designs and everything so it's just to get the quotations, URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) will do all the infrastructural works.”

Questioned about the illegal vending, he said the vendors would require permission from the THA to vend in and around the said area.

“In terms of any infrastructure or building structures there, they would have to be given permission from the THA. They would require permission from the THA to vend, which we would give them that permission. We will put a document in place when that time comes – something will be put in place."

Sampson declined comment on the police's claim that other illegal activities were taking place amid the vending.

Kirk declined comment on the vendors' return.