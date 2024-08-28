TEAM: Tobago Day celebration in New York a resounding success

Lord Nelson entertains the crowd at Tobago Day celebrations in New York on August 18. -

THE TOBAGO Empowerment and Alliance Mission (TEAM) has hailed this year’s Tobago Day celebration as a resounding success.

The ninth edition of the event, which attracted hundreds of patrons, was held on August 18 in the courtyard of the Nazareth High School, 475E 57th Street, Brooklyn, New York.

It featured various elements of Tobago’s cultural heritage: music, dance and food.

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine addressed the gathering. He was accompanied by a contingent comprising THA officials, tourism stakeholders and several of the island’s leading artistes.

Among those performing were veteran calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson), Tobago Heritage Monarch Garve Sandy, Roxborough Police Youth Club, Jay Smooth, Burton Toney, Prince Unique (Jeffrey Thomas) and others.

TEAM’s PRO Angela Cooper told Newsday, “Based on what we saw and the feedback we got, I think the event was very successful. As a matter of fact, the event was really one of the best thus far.

“What we saw on Sunday is what Tobago Day was really created for. That is to bring awareness of the heritage of the island.”

Cooper said the organisation believes events such as Tobago Day also promote a sense of self and belonging.

“It is our input to help in the preservation of our culture and one that is important for maintaining that kind of diversity that we have in Tobago.”

Tobago Day, she added, is intergenerational.

“By embracing our culture and understanding where we came from, we, as Tobagonians, could see our uniqueness when we lead with a stronger sense of self.

“As the PRO for the team, I really believe in that. So when you believe in those things and put your best foot forward, I think what we saw on Sunday is what happens.”

Cooper said the event, by virtue of its location in New York, also serves as a conduit through which people can be encouraged to visit Tobago throughout the year.

Alluding to the high murder toll and other issues plaguing the island, Cooper said Tobago Day also serves as a platform to rekindle a sense of family and unity.

“There is a hole in the soul of our beautiful island right now, and events like these help to just bring back what I think is important.”

She said Tobago Day is not a big lime but an experience that could lead to growth and greatness.

“As a diaspora group, we really want to maintain the integrity of our island in every which way possible. I think by that massive crowd that showed up there on Sunday in that threatening weather, I think we have proven that we can now have a seat at the table and voice our assistance with some of the needs that we see and hear about.”

Cooper said TEAM is not just about Tobago Day.

“There are other things that we want to do. We want to start projects in Tobago and we can do it by having events such as these to grow our funding because that is hard to get out here.”

For example, she said the organisation learned that many young boys on the island are illiterate.

“So we want to see where we can assist with that. I think that is so important and critical that we really be a part of the conversation and say what can we do in curbing what is going on and taking people to where they should really be.”

Saying TEAM is the only diaspora group from Tobago in New York, Cooper added, “We can’t do it all, solve it all. But once we can do something to make a difference, I think that is where the TEAM really want to go.”

She urged people to join the organisation and make a difference.

“We want people to come forward, serious people, productive people, positive people who could really make an impact.

“Let’s do this together, because if we could pull all of these people together, the majority of Tobagonians and their friends and come in one space and gather, you know that we could do it as a people for one another.”

Cooper said grand plans are in store for the tenth anniversary of Tobago Day in 2025.