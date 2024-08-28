Pooran, Hosein, Motie rise in ICC T20 rankings

West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran acknowledges the applause of fans after his knock against South Africa in the third T20 on August 27 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

DUBAI: West Indies players Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie, all made moves in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) player rankings released on Wednesday.

Pooran, who scored 119 runs in three innings during the recently concluded T20 International series against South Africa, has jumped three places to number nine among T20I batters.

The hard-hitting left-hander has racked up 660 rating points. Teammate Brandon King is the only other West Indian in the top ten, following his 643 rating points. Australian Travis Head is the number one T20I batter with 844 points.

In the meantime, Hosein and Motie now occupy the number two and three spots respectively on the T20I bowling rankings.

Hosein, who picked up four wickets in the South Africa series, has 680 rating points, while Motie, who took just one wicket in the three-match series, has 674 rating points. Alzarri Joseph is the only other West Indian in the top 20 at 15th position. The number one T20I bowler is England’s Adil Rashid with 718 rating points.

