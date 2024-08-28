Marabella vendor beaten, robbed over 'cold' doubles

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A 26-year-old doubles vendor was beaten and robbed before dawn on August 28 by a man who complained the doubles were cold.

The police said around 1.30 am, the woman from Williamsville was selling doubles at the corner of Market Street and Southern Main Road in Marabella.

A silver Nissan AD wagon with four occupants pulled up alongside her doubles cart, and a man got out of the front passenger seat.

He asked for a doubles, which he handed over to someone in the wagon, then asked for another.

He then complained to the vendor that the doubles were cold, and they argued.

The man walked up to the vendor and began pulling a black object from his pants pocket. Thinking he was about to shoot her, she pushed him, and he stumbled against an empty beer case.

He became angry, picked up the case and hit her several times.

The man then grabbed an undisclosed sum of cash from under the cart.

The police were told the other three occupants got out of the car and told the man to get back in. He did, and they left together.

Marabella police were informed, and the woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

No one has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.