Ah Win! a cultural game bringing TT to your table

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Are you a board game enthusiast or searching for the perfect gift that blends fun, education, and a uniquely Trinidad and Tobago experience? Look no further. Ah Win! is the game you’ve been waiting for.

Developed by 43-year-old André James, this new board game is gaining popularity in TT despite being on the market for only three months.

Born and raised in Diego Martin, James, now a resident of Chaguanas is a registered architect who in his downtime likes to take on different creative projects that he calls “designed experiments” as it usually involves trying to make something he hasn’t done before. Twenty-three years ago, he left Trinidad to pursue an education and a career in architecture. He returned 10 years ago to continue practising at home where he focuses on small to medium-sized commercial and residential projects with a passion for designing small and tiny spaces.

Inspired by the centuries-old game Lotería, but with a unique TT twist, Ah Win! is a game of chance that offers a fresh take on the classic bingo format. Instead of numbered balls, players use the deck of 55 illustrated cards, each showcasing a symbol taken from various aspects of Trinbago culture. In place of a traditional bingo grid, Ah Win! game boards feature a 4×4 grid of vibrant images, adding a local flair to the gameplay.

As for what inspired James to create Ah Win! a game that took him about three years to complete, he explained, “It was during the covid19 pandemic, and I was drawing on my iPad while my wife was watching Netflix. At the time, it was an episode of Jane the Virgin on Netflix, and two of the characters got into an argument over the game of Lotería.

“Up until that point, I had never even heard about the game, so I looked it up. I was immediately intrigued by its history, hand drawn aesthetic and by the randomness of the symbols and characters that it highlighted from Mexican culture.”

Pointing out that Lotería itself already has a deep, rich history going back over 200 years, James said, “It is also a great way to present elements of TT’s vast culture in a fun, friendly and mildly educational way. The symbols used in Ah Win highlight different aspects of Trinbago culture from the food, like chow, roti and buss-up shut, to the flora and fauna, like the poui tree and hummingbird, and the random everyday things, like a pothound, rubber slippers or a maxi.”

The other way Ah Win! differs from the original game, is it introduces the Mr Wolf card, which once drawn, triggers “bacchanal time” where the chantwell, the caller in gameplay, can mix up the calls and increase the pace to keep other players on their toes as they listen to calls and mark their matches.

When asked how he selected the symbols for the game, James responded, “Randomly! I wanted to showcase elements from various facets of our culture from the more known things – bake and shark – to the lesser appreciated bachac. The real difficulty was in coming up with the riddles for each symbol.”

James hopes that players experience a sense of pride and recognition as they see elements of their everyday life, traditions, and stories reflected in the game.

“Whether it’s the iconic foods, the colourful festivals, or the cherished folklore, ‘Ah Win!’ is designed to evoke memories and spark conversations about our shared heritage.”

So how has the public responded to Ah Win! so far? James said, “Feedback has been good so far. Young children are excited to make the connections between the words and the images, while older players enjoy trying to figure out the riddles especially during a bacchanal time session. Even though people hadn’t played Ah Win! or Lotería, because most people have played games like bingo and even Play Whe, they found gameplay familiar and easy to grasp. With the variety of symbols used in the game, someone always has a favourite, whether it’s their lucky number, or favourite symbol.”

While Ah Win! is new to the market, James is already focusing on the Ah Win! Music Edition which will feature different musicians from across genres and decades of Trinbago music. “I’m also playing with the idea of doing versions for other Caribbean countries and cultures, so who knows, you might see an Ah Win! Vincy or Bajan edition one day,” he said.

You can purchase Ah Win! online at www.ahwinboardgame.com, with delivery and pick-up options available. The game costs $450 but buyers will save $50 if they order online between now and September 24. For those who enjoy riddles and Easter egg hunts, there are also hints to discount codes to get additional savings on a game purchase.