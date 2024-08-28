65 pupils get Arrow training

Pupils at Toco Regional Complex are absorbed in the July-August literacy training workshops. -

OVER 65 pupils from 13 primary schools across North East Trinidad benefited from July-August vacation workshops hosted through the ongoing partnership between the Arrow Foundation, Woodside Energy TT, and the Ministry of Education.

The Arrow workshops were designed to ensure pupils maintain the momentum they achieved during the school term. From July 8-August 23 pupils were hosted at Toco Regional Complex, San Souci RC Primary School, and Rampanalgas RC Primary School, a media release said.

To expand the impact of their partnership, Woodside Energy and the Arrow Foundation will also host a literacy day outreach event during the upcoming school term, the release said.

Senior advisor of corporate affairs at Woodside Energy TT Sheldon Narine saw the company's input in the project as an investment in educating future leaders.

“At every level of our operations, sustainability is always built in as a key component. This concept extends to our social performance, especially in terms of building enduring and meaningful relationships with our host communities. There is nothing more sustainable than investing in the development of people, especially in terms of educating our future leaders. With the success of every single student, we are building better communities and a better country,” Narine said in the release.

One pupil who benefited from the Arrow experience, nine-year-old Zandaya Baptiste of San Souci RC Primary School, said she feels better prepared for the new school term.

“The vacation classes have really helped me. I was able to cover a lot of work and still have time to enjoy my vacation with my family and friends. I have improved my reading and writing skills, and I feel that I am much more prepared for when school re-opens in September," Baptiste said in the release.

Launched over three years ago, the remedial literacy training programme has benefited over 350 primary school pupils. It initially enrolled standard one and two pupils –who will now remain in the programme until they sit the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam. The literacy outreach initiative also provides support for standard five pupils sitting SEA exams each year.

Aliesha Gopaul of Salybia Government Primary School said she saw improvement in her skills since participating in the programme. She was initially reluctant to take part in the Arrow training. Gopaul, who is in standard four, slowly began to enjoy the multisensory computer-based learning system. Since starting, and based on her last assessments, she has demonstrated over two years’ cumulative improvement in her reading and spelling skills, the release said.

“The Arrow tutors were very patient and kind, and they always encourage me to keep learning and improving. I enjoy using the programme to learn and the self-voice really made a big difference. I have improved a lot in my academic performance, and I also feel more confident overall. I’m grateful for this opportunity to be the best that I can be,” Gopaul said in the release.

In promoting the programme's success, the release said, "This result is mirrored across the other schools and students with some achieving almost three years’ improvement in their reading and spelling ages. Apart from this, the Arrow tutors report that students' attitudes to learning have changed and they demonstrate more self-esteem."

The programme has been expanded to include training and UK certification for teachers across the education district to become Arrow-certified tutors, thus boosting the impact of the literacy training programme. Woodside will provide schools with computers and licensed software for more pupils to benefit through the development of this in-school capacity, the release said.

One teacher at Matura Government Primary School Lester Thomas said in the release, “I’ve been a teacher for over 29 years, and I can attest to the positive impact of the Arrow literacy training. The students are transformed, not only academically, but in terms of the overall perspectives. I’m also glad to have been included in the Arrow tutor training programme and I look forward to using these tools to uplift many more students and expand the programme’s success.”

Managing director of the Arrow Foundation Christopher Bonterre explained the Arrow system incorporates self-voice techniques that deliver multisensory training in reading, spelling, dictation, speech and listening skills. The computer-based approach allows pupils to engage at a level that is comfortable to them, and progress more effectively than traditional modes of learning.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy and the Ministry of Education has allowed us to make significant impacts on educational development across the community. We give each student individual attention and help instil the confidence needed to achieve their full potential. Each small win adds up to a big victory, just like the success of each student will usher in a better future for this entire community,” Bonterre said.