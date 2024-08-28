16-year-old girl shot dead in Wallerfield

- File photo

A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in Antigua Road, Wallerfield on August 27.

At around 11.40 pm, an official from the Arima Health facility called the police and told them there was a young woman there with gunshot injuries.

Police questioned friends and relatives at the hospital and were told Aliyah Santo was liming with two people in a bedroom in her neighbour’s house around 11.15 pm when they heard the front door open.

Santo went to investigate and was met at the bedroom door by a man with a gun.

The man fired one shot, then ran out of the house.

Santo’s neighbour saw her bleeding from a chest wound and carried her across the road to her mother`s home.

Her mother took her to the health facility, where doctors tried to revive her, but declared her dead shortly afterwards.

Officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit found one spent 9mm shell at the scene of the shooting.

Santo’s body was taken to a funeral home pending an autopsy.