TKR mentor Goswami: Massy Women's CPL a pathway for girls

Jhulan Goswami - Faith Ayoung

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women's team mentor Jhulan Goswami is elated that a league like the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) has bowled off, as it is a league girls around the Caribbean can aspire to which will also serve as a developmental tool for cricket in the region.

The WCPL is only in its third season featuring three teams.

Goswami had a legendary career playing 20 years for India, before retiring in 2022. She was a quality fast bowler.

The women's cricket legend said franchise cricket now gives girls another avenue other than international cricket with leagues all over the world, including the Women's Indian Premier League, The Hundred and the WCPL.

"It is a huge thing for youngsters," Goswami told Newsday. "Everybody can't play for West Indies...some of them play domestic cricket and they live, retire. If you are not going to play West Indies you can still participate in the WCPL...and that is a huge motivating factor for a youngster. Only 15 players participate for West Indies (at a time). What about the others?

"They could earn a little bit of money and they could look after themselves and their families properly."

Goswami believes the WCPL has potential to grow and be considered one of the best T20 women's leagues in the world.

"Absolutley, why not? The Caribbean islands always have quality, talented cricketers. They always produce that. (West Indies captain) Hayley Matthews is one of those, one of the leading cricketers at this moment...the Caribbean has a lot of talented persons, but they are not getting the proper opportunity, give them the proper path (and) they will definitely excel.

"Do a lot of work on your grassroot level, give value to the grassroot level because that is your product."

The former fast bowler said the rise in West Indies women's cricket will not happen overnight. "It is not like today you spend and tomorrow you will see it delivered. It will take time, say five years."

Speaking about her role in the TKR team, Goswami said, "For me I mentor the youngsters...sharing my ideas with them, sharing my knowledge with them and whatever experience I have gained from international cricket and try to help them out."

Goswami not only guides the TKR players on the physical aspect of the game. "Not only on the cricket field, but the mental aspect also. If somebody needs help or support because today everybody is getting that mental health issue."

He said the Knight Riders family are respected in India. Many teams play under the Knight Riders name, including both TKR women's and men's teams and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League to name a few.

"What a family this is. They have huge respect in India. KKR have done so well...and in the CPL they are the leading franchise.

"It is a big franchise, it is a big brand."

It was not an ideal start for TKR as they suffered back-to-back losses on August 22 and 23 in the 2024 WCPL, before redeeming themselves with a victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 25 to stay alive in the tournament.

Talking to Goswami before the team's first match, she said, "I think we have a good balanced side. Unfortunately Meg (Lanning) got injured. If Meg was there it would have been different because the experience she can bring to the team. What a cricketer she was when she was playing international cricket – what a champion, what a leader she is. We have (Harshitha) Samarawickrama from Sri Lanka...we have Jemimah Rodrigues from India."

Goswami also highlighted Australian Jess Jonnasen and Indian player Shikha Pandey as international players with pedigree on the TKR team. She did not forget about the regional players, calling captain Deandra Dottin a "match winner," then described the youthful pair of Samara Ramnath and Jahzara Claxton as "exciting" cricketers and said Anisa Mohammed is a role model for West Indies cricketers.