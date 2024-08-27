Chris Must List: ‘Powerful’ lawyers ready to represent me for free

Christopher ‘Chris Must List’ Hughes -

DAYS after parting ways with his previous legal representatives over fees “above (his) pay bracket,” Canadian YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hughes says some “powerful lawyers” have contacted him saying they are willing to represent him for free.

Last week, the 45-year-old travel vlogger, who is facing a sedition charge, said he received a US$40,000 invoice from his lawyers for two ten-minute court hearings.

He was being represented by Pamela Elder, SC, and Russell Warner. Elder has since said that the fee reflected the total cost for the entire trial, regardless of how many court appearances it took, for both attorneys.

Hughes, who was charged in June, had said he would represent himself in court moving forward, and did so at his last appearance on Friday.

In an Instagram video, he said “everything went smooth,” but the case was adjourned to January 14, 2025. He said the prosecution’s evidence was not yet ready and they asked for an extension to compile it.

“I’m repping myself and standing up for myself,” he said.

However, he added that a few “very powerful” local lawyers have contacted him to say they are “more than happy to represent (him) free of charge.” He said he will have meetings with them and make a decision soon.

He added that his passport remains confiscated but he plans to the High Court to get it back so he can travel while awaiting his next appearance.

“While I’m stranded in TT, I will continue to create content,” he said.