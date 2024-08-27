Activist: Light up independence with drones, not fireworks

Independence Day fireworks at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS/FILE PHOTO

Every Independence and Republic Day the skies over TT are filled with colourful explosions of fireworks. But independent animal-rights activist Marissa Ramnath-Garibdass is calling for more innovative displays which eliminate the deleterious effects on animals, people and the environment.

More specifically, Ramnath-Garibdass told Newsday in a statement that drones should light the way to the future.

"Countries like India and Australia are already exploring innovative alternatives to fireworks, such as drone light shows. These high-tech displays use swarms of LED-equipped drones to create stunning visuals in the sky without the noise, pollution, or danger of traditional fireworks."

She said not only are they silent, eco-friendly and safer because they are not explosive, but they are also highly customisable. This, she said, offers a level of creativity and precision that fireworks "simply cannot match.

"TT stands at a crossroads. We can continue down the path of outdated, harmful traditions, or we can choose progress.

"By banning fireworks and adopting modern alternatives like drone shows, we can protect our environment, safeguard our communities, and show true compassion for the animals who share our world."

She questioned why the 2021 Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, also known as the Fireworks Bill, has not yet been passed

She said the bill, which bans fireworks near sensitive locations like hospitals, and imposes time restrictions and licensing protocols, was a promising step in the right direction.

"As we wait, the problems associated with fireworks continue unabated. It's unclear why such a critical piece of legislation remains stalled, but what is clear is that the people of TT deserve better."

In 2019, newly acquired red kangaroos at the Emperor Valley Zoo died after an Independence Day fireworks show. In a statement on its Facebook page, the zoo placed the blame squarely on the show.

"Within a short time of the fireworks starting, we observed the intense fluttering of some of our smaller birds who died within minutes and several other animals were visibly traumatised. We have worked to stabilise those affected animals but unfortunately, we are sad to announce that one of our small male kangaroos did not recover from the shock and trauma experienced on the night, and since then we did our best with our animals."

Although Ramnath-Garibdass financially supports shelters and rescuers she has recently focused her efforts on petitioning the government on fireworks legislation.

In August 2022 her attorneys wrote to then Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob

asking him not to grant permission to host the display at the Queen's Park Savannah.

She was represented by Dinesh Rambally, Kiel Taklalsingh, Stefan Ramkissoon and Rhea Khan.

In December 2022 her attorneys wrote to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on her behalf questioning the process that was eventually used to grant permission for the display. The legal team received an acknowledgement of the complaint in January 2023 stating it fell within the PCA's remit. But she said they have not received any further updates.

Many other animal rights activists and organisations have lobbied against the use of fireworks or advocated for the use of noiseless ones. This includes the Animal Welfare Network, the TT Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Animals Alive, Animals 360 and the Fireworks Action Coalition.