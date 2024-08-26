Siparia man, 60, critical after being stabbed six times

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 60-year-old Sennon Village, Siparia, man has been warded in critical condition at hospital after he was found nursing stab wounds on the side of the road on the night of August 24.

Staff at the Siparia District Health Facility told police the man was brought in around 9.15 pm by three men who said they found him near a bar.

He was then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital where doctors said he was critical but stable.

Doctors said the man was stabbed three times in the chest, three times in the abdomen and once in the neck.

Police are continuing investigations.