"Queens of Best Village"

Antonia Williams represents Moruga School for the Performing Arts in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, the queen competition of the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy competition, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
DELEGATES from across Trinidad and Tobago took to the stage for the Miss La Reina Rive Self Expression and Talent Finals on August 24. The competition, which is an initiative by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, saw the 15 contestants display their talents and cultural expression at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) stage.
Riana Huggins represents the Alpha Day Care Learning Centre in the expressions category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Kurlann Bradshaw represents North West Laventille Cultural Movement in the expressions category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Aaliyah Lewis represents Exceptional School of Dance in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
A delegate represents the North West Laventille Cultural Movement in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Aleski Springer represents the Vibes Aura Love and Energy Lifestyle group in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Tishanna Stoute represents the Coconut Drive Dance Forever Artistic Theatre in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Shelby Outar represents the Eh Bien Oui Don Don group in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Gianna Griffith represents RG's Musical Productions and Services in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
Jae Huggins represents the Curepe Invaders Performing Company in the talent category of the La Reine Rive finals, at SAPA, San Fernando, on August 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder
