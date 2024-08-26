Police kill wanted man in Point Fortin shootout

Police car at Forensic Sciences Centre. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A MAN wanted in connection with outstanding homicide enquiries was killed in an early-morning shootout with South Western Division police in Point Fortin on August 26.

Reports said five officers were on patrol and making enquiries in Point Fortin when, around 1.20 am, they spotted Kelon Branker, 24, of Vance River, Guapo, near a bar. They said Branker realised they had seen him and he immediately ran away.

They chased him but on reaching a bushy area, heard several shots. The police, who were armed with submachine guns and pistols, returned fire.

After the melee subsided they found Branker lying motionless with a Beretta pistol near him.

District Medical Officer Dr Maharaj visited and pronounced Branker dead. His body was removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police are continuing investigations.