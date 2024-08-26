MisFits compete in RugbyTown tourney in US

Members of the Misfit Rugby team from top left to right: Thomas Goetz, Akuila Koloamantangi, Richard Staglon, James Phillip, Gus Sokol, Tyresse Prescod, Shakeel Dyte, Tyler Sisley. Bottom from right: Nick Franklin, Dawson Smith, Valmont Savariaud, Arthur Haug, Dylan Carrion. -

Regional rugby team, Misfits Rugby, are currently competing in the RugbyTown Invitational tournament in Denver, Colorado, from August 25-27.

This event invites teams from across the world to compete for its championship title and a winner-takes-all prize.

Representing the Caribbean, the Misfits comprise players from Guyana, Martinique, TT, St Lucia and other countries.

Claudius Mayduez, the team’s owner, explained the choice of the TT flag for the team.

“Since we couldn’t represent all islands under a single flag, we chose the TT flag as the majority of our players come from TT.”

The team was founded in 2022 as an all-women’s team, initially called the MissFits. Mayduez said they began as an experiment to see if Caribbean players could unite under a single banner and compete at a high level.

“That experiment proved successful when the team (men and women) secured first place at the St Lucia Carnival 7s,” Mayduez said. With that success, the team expanded and rebranded as The Misfits Rugby, incorporating both male and female players.

The Misfits men’s team were second in the Grenada World 7s, which earned them a spot at RugbyTown.

The team has grown in numbers and increased its competitive presence, representing the Caribbean on larger stages.

Misfits Rugby now have around 25-30 core members, who rotate depending on the tournament and players’ availability. The team is coached by Canadians Arielle DuBissette-Borrice and Linda Manzo.

Mayduez said management works hard to secure sponsors, arrange hotel accommodations, and provide medical staff. Misfits operate with a traditional rugby team structure, with roles divided into forwards and backs.

Players range from age 16 to mid-30s, and Mayduez says this diversity allows for senior players to mentor the younger ones.

“Experienced players guide and foster a supportive environment focused on personal and team growth.”

Due to funding constraints, the team only trains when they arrive on tour.

“We meet a week before a tournament to acclimatise to weather conditions and we train about two-three times a day, designating one day for charity work.”

In preparation for RugbyTown, the team has focused on building cohesion, improving ball movement and increasing speed. Mayduez believes that the team’s strategies, which include efficient ball handling, quick decision-making, and maximising players' strengths, will lead them to success.

“We are competing against some of the best teams in the world, many of which have been training together for years and include professional players. This won’t stop us from showing that we belong. While we are unable to bring some of our top players due to financial constraints, we are confident in our abilities.”