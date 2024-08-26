Labourer critical after being beaten at nightclub

A Penal labourer, 33, was warded in critical condition on Saturday night after he was allegedly beaten by a bouncer at a La Romain nightclub.

His common-law wife told police around 4 am a bouncer told them the club was about to close but attacked the man while he was on his way out. She said the bouncer hit him about his body, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said Ag Cpl Huggins and other officers of the San Fernando enquiries patrol responded and found the man unconscious at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital where doctors told officers he was in a critical condition.

Police were unable to find the bouncer at the club. Investigations are ongoing.