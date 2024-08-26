Killing of Guerras extortion gone wrong?

Anika and Enrico Guerra. -

THE EDITOR: "The evil that men do lives after them..." (Mark Anthony in Julius Caesar, Act 3, Scene 2).

What kind of heartless, cruel, wicked demons would shoot a five-year-old child, five times, in the head, back and arm?

Little Anika Guerra and her father Enrico Guerra were murdered in cold blood by killers, who have human rights under the law.

Were their murders another example of a business extortion gone wrong? Was Enrico approached by these vile pests and refused to yield to them and paid the ultimate price with his daughter?

One could only hope that they are arrested so that the judiciary can give them bail and put them back out on the streets.

May God grant their family strength at this time.

Meanwhile, the Government is talking about changing the coat of arms. Priorities!

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope