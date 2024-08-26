Hari Fest: A celebration of love and unity through music

Kaveesh Maharaj, lead singer of Kaveesh the Band. -

Hari Fest, a musical celebration that blends cultures, religions, and universal love, will take place on Independence Day, August 31, at the Dattatreya Yoga Centre, Datta Drive, Orangefield Road, Carapichaima.

The event is hosted by Kaveesh The Band in collaboration with the Sri Dattatreya Yoga Centre and SM Group International, a media release said. It runs from 5 pm-9 pm

Inspired by iconic European and American festivals like Woodstock and the Live Aid Concert, which promoted global humanity and universal love, Hari Fest aims to carry forward a similar message, the release said.

Bandleader Kaveesh Maharaj said in the release, “This annual festival is geared towards promoting unity via sound and music, which creates divine peace and harmony within society. It is being used to bring spiritual growth and a beautiful, positive feeling and light inside all of us via consciousness and spirituality.”

Kaveesh The Band will headline the event, supported by other performers, including Nigel Rojas, Troy Hadeed, Michael O’Brien, ISKCON, and Hare Krishna temples. The programme will also feature a performance by Shiv Ganga Theatre, dance items by Karishma Ramoutar, and more.

Maharaj said the festival "is not a religious festival, but a spiritual festival, so non-Hindus can come and take that righteousness, positivity, and the messages that will be given by motivational speakers. The music is a mixture of different genres, so Hindus and non-Hindus could enjoy that music.”

The event offers secure parking, and while chairs will be provided, patrons are encouraged to bring their own beach chairs. “It is a more relaxed and laid-back environment,” Maharaj said.

Maharaj is advising the public to “uplift yourself spiritually and be involved in positive activity. Be involved in places and listen to music that is going to uplift you and bring some sort of permanent joy. Come to Hari Fest, and you will receive that and be in a safe and holistically clean environment where you receive nourishment for the soul.”

For more info: contact 683-6600, 308-4800 or e-mail kaveeshtheband@gmail.com.