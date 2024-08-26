First Peoples, RC Church celebrate 238th Festival of Santa Rosa

Chief of the Santa Rosa First People's Community Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez walks in from the Saint of Santa Rosa during the Festival of Santa Rosa procession on Woodford Street, Arima on August 25. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ALTHOUGH it rained on their parade, celebrants at the Festival of Santa Rosa did not let the weather dampen their moods as they walked through the streets of Arima on Sunday morning.

It was the 238th annual celebration of the festival, which is a collaboration between the Santa Rosa First Peoples and the Santa Rosa RC Church.

Celebrations began with a church service at which RC Archbishop Jason Gordon was the guest of honour.

The pews were filled well before the scheduled 9 am start time with men, women and children decked in their brightly-coloured traditional garments.

The theme of Gordon's sermon was unity and how to move forward as an independent nation.

"As long as we continue (the) 'He did this, she did that, they did that and they did this (narrative),' we will continue to mash up the house...We are all part of one body.

"To live as one people means we have to recognise wrong has been done."

The street procession got off to a delayed started after heavy rains, slightly drizzling at times when it was finally able to begin.

They completed one lap around the Santa Rosa RC Park opposite the church owing to the weather as the church bell rang and music played.

Leading the way was chief of the Santa Rosa First Peoples Ricardo Bharath Hernandez.

Speaking to media after, Bharath Hernandez said he felt great to celebrate the festival for another year.

He said a lot of young people saw the importance of the celebration and wanting to know more.

He renewed the call for First Peoples to get a national holiday.

"October 14 is our heritage day. It is a normal working day...We have been calling for it and we hope that we are going to see the reality of it some time soon."

Arima mayor Balliram Maharaj said the festival was always the biggest in TT and was thankful to Gordon for being present.

"This celebration is here to stay for another 200 or more years!" he said.