Ex-NCIC president remembered as ‘imbued with devotion’

Dr Deokinanan Sharma -

THE man behind the dream of the Divali Nagar has deemed it a mission success during the funeral for one of its founding members, Dr Deokinanan Sharma.

Delivering Sharma’s eulogy during a tribute ceremony and viewing of the body held at the Nagar site on August 25, Hans Hanoomansingh said his vision and the mission of the Divali Nagar have been largely achieved.

“Imagine from 1986 to now, the President of the Republic attends the opening. The Prime Minister attends the opening and during the week the Leader of the Opposition, members of the judiciary and a growing number of people from around the world make it to this site that was once a site of sugar canes.”

Hanoomansingh was the first president of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), overseeing its transition from the National Council for Indian Music and Drama. He was the man who dreamt of the Divali Nagar in 1986. Later that year the inaugural event was hosted at the Mid Centre Mall car park. In 1989 the National Alliance for Reconstruction government granted NCIC 15 acres of land where it now resides, having expanded to occupy 27 acres. The first Divali Nagar was hosted at its current home in 1991.

Sharma served as the NCIC president for over 20 years and was the chairman of the Divali Nagar, helping build both entities into what it is today. He died peacefully at 87 on August 23. His funeral took place at 9 am at his Valsayn home where his son, Ashvin, thanked Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Social Development and Family Services for their help in getting things in place to host the funeral on short notice.

Sharma’s body was then taken to the Divali Nagar site for public viewing and a short tribute ceremony. Chairing the ceremony, independent senator and NCIC vice president Deoroop Teemal said Sharma would always be remembered as a selfless, committed person who was “imbued with devotion.”

Sharma’s body was then taken to the Caroni Cremation site for cremation.

Since his passing his family has received an outpouring of support. An NCIC release on August 24 said Sharma, who was a civil engineer by profession, was awarded the Humming Bird Gold Medal in 2012 for his work in Indian culture, an honorary doctorate from UWI, and the Pravasi Bharitya award from the government of India. It said Sharma also served as treasurer in the Maha Sabha under the late Bhadase Sagan Maharaj.

In a post to his Facebook page on August 25, the Prime Minister described Sharma as deserving of every accolade received and an example for the country.

“From humble beginnings, he chose a path of decency and hard work and rose to high levels as a nation builder in the young Trinidad and Tobago. I am sure that, given his many personal contributions to engineering and culture, he would have been immensely satisfied with the progress that his efforts have assisted in making for the benefit of the entire nation. Herein lies a remarkable example for our nation, that a life so lived, is possible in our country and for that we say thanks and may his legacy endure amongst us.”

In a statement on August 24, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the nation owed him a debt of gratitude for his work.

“By his living example, Pundit Deokinanan Sharma embodied a sublime faith in his fellow citizens and an enduring belief that despite our innate ethnic and religious differences, the common thread of our rare cultural beauty would eventually unite us in a unique, beautiful tapestry of togetherness, and evoke the best expressions of our collective humanity. As a nation, we owe a debt of eternal gratitude to Pundit Deokinanan Sharma for this truly beautiful gift he taught us to claim, realise, and embody and for the very rich, inspiring heritage he has left us for posterity.”

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randal Mitchell said TT was grateful for his “indelible contributions.”

“Indeed, he was a true son of the soul and has left a lasting mark on the cultural tapestry of our people and country.”

In a post to Facebook on August 24, President Christine Kangaloo described him as a visionary.