'Bolo' stabbed to death in Curepe

Matthew "Bolo" Mungaldeen -

A few weeks before his 30th birthday, Matthew "Bolo" Mungaldeen, 29, of Riverside Road, Curepe was stabbed to death at Icebox Liquors in Curepe on Sunday.

Reports said around 11 am on August 25, Mungaldeen was at the liquor mart when he got into an argument with another man for unknown reasons.

The suspect then stabbed Mungaldeen multiple times and ran off.

Mungaldeen stumbled out onto the pavement, where he collapsed and died.

He would have celebrated his 30th birthday on September 11.

Investigations are continuing.