Penal couple beaten by 12 home invaders

A COUPLE had to seek medical treatment after they were beaten by 12 attackers who invaded their Penal home on the evening of August 24.

Police said PC Rampersad and PC Nelson responded to a call at the couple's Carlito Trace, Quarry Road, Morne Diablo, Rock Road home. The 25-year-old woman told the officers she locked up around 5.30 pm and went to her bedroom with her 33-year-old husband and two children when 12 men broke into the house using a pick axe to break through a wall near the spare bedroom.

The attackers immediately began beating the couple, injuring their heads, faces and lower bodies before taking a cellphone and $1,000. One of the men remained in the bedroom with the woman while the other 11 men dragged her husband outside to Carlito Trace Junction against his will where they continued to beat him, further injuring him before running away.

The woman told officers the attacker who was supervising her then took a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky, poured it into her husband's white Nissan B12 Sentra parked under a galvanised shed and set it on fire. He then fled the scene. The woman's husband returned and was able to contain the blaze.

The victims visited the Siparia District Health Facility for their injuries.

Police are continuing investigations.