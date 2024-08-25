Patricia Nicholson-Richards charts new course with 116

Patricia Nicholson-Richards -

PATRICIA Nicholson-Richards has never backed away from a challenge.

Sure, she’s encountered situations where her resolve was put to the test. But she’s never felt the need to throw her hands up in despair.

A social media co-ordinator with the Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS), Tobago House of Assembly, Nicholson-Richards recalled an occasion some years ago where she was apprehensive about delivering a major presentation to a discerning audience.

“Initially, the sheer magnitude of the audience and the complexity of the topic made me seriously consider backing out. The thought of stumbling through the material or not meeting their expectations was daunting,” she told WMN on August 19.

“However, I knew that this challenge could push me to grow, so I decided to persevere. I threw myself into researching, practising and refining my presentation. I sought feedback, made adjustments, and rehearsed until I felt more confident.”

Although Nicholson-Richards was nervous on the day of the presentation, it went better than she expected. She also received positive feedback.

“That experience taught me the value of resilience and reinforced my belief in facing challenges head-on. It was a pivotal moment where I realised that even when self-doubt creeps in, perseverance can lead to unexpected success.”

Now, she believes her strength and persistence enables her to embrace challenges, providing opportunities to test and refine her skills, patience and endurance.

“I believe that challenges are essential for growth and learning.”

On August 26, Nicholson-Richards embarks on a new challenge. She’ll be the host of 116, a light yet informative weekly show produced by the Department of Information, OCS. The title of the show reflects the size of Tobago – 116 square miles.

Nicholson-Richards said the show will be an “all access pass to everything THA wrapped up in a fun, fast-paced format.”

She is excited about being the face of the cutting-edge magazine programme.

“Let’s face it – government stuff can be a bit of a snooze-fest. But that’s where 116 shakes things up!”

She expects the show will be a game-changer.

“We’re turning government programming on its head, making it fun, lively, and totally engaging. We’re taking you on a ride around the island, shooting content at cool spots, and having a blast while bringing you the latest updates. Forget the usual boring stuff – 116 is where government news gets a fresh, exciting twist!”

The mother of two admitted, though, she was a bit hesitant about accepting the assignment.

“Selling government info can be a tough gig, and the last thing I wanted was to be the face of something boring. But once I saw the vision—making it concise, fun, and totally engaging – I knew this was something I could get behind. Now, I’m all in.”

As social media co-ordinator, Nicholson-Richards is tasked with overseeing and managing the OCS’s social media strategy and presence.

Some people, she said, underestimated her role.

“But then the covid19 pandemic hit and it was clear as day. Social media co-ordinators/manager were the unsung heroes, keeping organisations connected and thriving when it mattered most.”

The position involves developing and implementing content strategies to effectively communicate the office’s initiatives, policies and updates to the public.

She is also partly responsible for creating and curating content across various social media platforms, ensuring that it is aligned with the office’s communication objectives and engages the target audience.

The job includes monitoring and analysing social media metrics to assess the effectiveness of campaigns and strategies and adjusting them as necessary to enhance engagement and reach.

Additionally, she handles interactions with the public, responding to inquiries and managing online feedback in a professional manner.

“By strategically managing these platforms, I definitely play a crucial role in shaping the public perception of the Office of the Chief Secretary, ensuring that information is disseminated accurately and effectively.”

Nicholson-Richards comes to 116 with 14 years of experience in the media industry.

She began her career as a news reporter at Tobago Channel 5 in 2010 and was quickly promoted to news anchor. She worked there for three and a half years before taking up a brief tenure with NatJohnson MultiMedia, a local production house.

In 2014, Nicholson-Richards moved to CTV (now TTT) as a multimedia journalist.

“This role provided me with significant experience on a national scale, including hosting live programs, and opened numerous professional opportunities.”

She joined the OCS as social media co-ordinator in 2018.

Nicholson-Richards developed a fascination for media at an early age.

In the fishing village of Black Rock, where she was raised, her late grandfather Mercer Clarke, purchased Newsday newspapers on a daily basis.

Nicholson-Richards said a young girl she took on the task of “retrieving” them from the village parlour.

After he was finished reading the newspapers, she would take them to her room, stand in front of the mirror and practice reading the news as if she were a professional anchor.

She said television personalities such as Shelly Dass, Hansley Ajodha, and the late Allison Hennessy were her role models.

In hindsight, Nicholson-Richards believes her intrinsic curiosity and bravery, coupled with a penchant for reading, writing, and storytelling, steered her towards a career in media and communications.

“This field has always resonated with me, and my passion for it remains profound. I was always a brave person, always wanted to help people resolve their issues.

“So, it was a very natural field for me to be a part of. I followed my love for storytelling and curiosity into a vibrant media career.”

Indeed, Nicholson-Richards’ love for the field is what led her to pursue a degree in mass communications and an associate degree in journalism and public relations at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of TT (COSTAATT) some years ago.

She is also pursuing a masters degree in marketing management at the UWI Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business, which is expected to be completed in February 2025.

Throughout her professional journey, Nicholson-Richards said, she has not encountered significant setbacks.

Her approach, she said, has always been to remain focused on the tasks at hand, striving to achieve the best possible outcomes with the resources that are available.

Nicholson-Richards said working at TTT, which she regards as a reputable national news station, remains one of the highlights of her career thus far.

“This experience marked a pivotal moment in my professional development, providing me with the platform to advance my career and connect with prominent figures in the industry.”

The Bishop’s High School alumnus believes the media industry in Tobago is in need of revitalisation.

“We once had a vibrant and competitive industry, but things have calmed down a bit. The good news is that I am working with a bunch of passionate, young people who are eager to jump into journalism. My mission is to help them become the next generation of highly competent and distinguished professionals in the field.”

Nicholson-Richards, who is also a news anchor at Tobago Updates, wants them to know that a career in journalism, media and communications is both challenging and rewarding.

“I would encourage young people to approach the field with a strong sense of curiosity and a commitment to lifelong learning. Develop a keen understanding of the various platforms and technologies that shape modern media and continually hone their skills in writing, critical thinking, and ethical reporting.”

She feels they must also embrace opportunities to gain hands-on experience, whether through internships, freelance work or personal projects.

Staying adaptable and open to feedback in an ever-changing media landscape is a must, Nicholson-Richards believes.

“They must know that their voice and perspectives are invaluable and they should strive to contribute thoughtfully and responsibly. With dedication and resilience, you can make a significant impact and find fulfilment in this dynamic field.”

Ultimately, though, Nicholson-Richards has no long-term goals, career-wise.

“I wish someday soon to be a stay at home wife. Media is a lot of running up and down and I am getting to a stage where that is not what I want my life to be for long again. So I really don’t have another career path or a road that I want to take career-wise other than to be a stay at home wife.”

In the meantime, she balances motherhood and a demanding career with the support of her husband of three years. She also finds time to enjoy her hobbies, which she describes as “a delightful blend of exploration and relaxation.”

Restaurant hopping is at the top of her list.

“Sampling diverse cuisines and discovering hidden culinary gems is my idea of a good time.”

But when she’s not out tasting new dishes, you can find her engrossed in a good book “diving into different worlds and expanding my horizons.”

Nicholson-Richards also enjoys travelling.

“It’s the perfect way to experience new cultures, meet interesting people, and gather inspiration from all aspects of life.”