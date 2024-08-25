2 more dengue deaths recorded

LITTLE KILLER: An aedes aegypti mosquito feeds on the blood of a worker at a laboratory in Buenos Aires, Argentina where research is ongoing into the biological and genetic characteristics of this type of mosquito which is the vector for diseases including dengue fever, zika and chikungunya. AFP PHOTO - LUIS ROBAYO

TWO more people have died due to the dengue virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11 as of August 24.

The Ministry of Health's dengue update said there are 911 laboratory-confirmed cases. This update follows an August 22 report that listed nine confirmed deaths. There was no increase in the number of confirmed cases.

The release outlined the signs and symptoms of dengue fever, which include fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, skin rash, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

It said symptoms usually appear within five to six days after being bitten by an infected

Aedes aegypti mosquito and can last from one-two weeks. The ministry urged individuals with these symptoms to seek prompt medical care.

The ministry urged the public to help fight the spread by eliminating mosquito breeding sites. This involves disposing of unwanted items, derelict vehicles, and appliances that can collect water, covering water containers with mosquito-proof lids, and removing undergrowth.

It stressed the importance of cleaning drains and gutters, ensuring proper water flow and using mosquito nets and insect repellent as personal protection.

On August 13, during a media briefing at the ministry, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced that the Couva Health Facility will serve as an early-detection centre for dengue.

Although no cases of the Oropouche virus have been reported, the Ministry will also begin testing for it.

First detected in Trinidad in 1955, the Oropouche virus is transmitted by small insects such as flies, mites, ants and ticks.

Minister Deyalsingh said there is a global increase in dengue cases, which he attributed to changing weather patterns and global warming.

He emphasised the need for public co-operation in controlling the virus as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

At the briefing Deyalsingh said 441 notices was issued to homeowners to clean their surroundings and the Insect Vector Control Division sprayed 160,726 homes.

On July 10, Deyalsingh said the ministry will impose fines of up to $3,500 on people whose premises become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.