Tobago Chamber: More flights, sailings for October carnival

Masqueraders of Arcadia Mas Band jump on the new Rockly Bay stage during the Tobago carnival parade of the bands along Milford Road, Scarborough, in October 2022. - File photo

TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams says Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has assured that the island will have additional flights for its October carnival.

The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, he added, also said there will be additional sailings to the island throughout the period. The carnival, now in its third year, takes place from October 25-27.

He said the chamber has had preliminary discussions with both entities in relation to the upcoming festival.

Referring to CAL, Williams said, “If we go now on the system, everything is fully booked. As soon as these flights are released they are all booked out and that just tells you about the excitement that is coming through with the Tobago carnival.

He believes an increase in flights and sailings augurs well for the festival.

“It is going to be a real bumper.”

With increased arrivals ahead of the carnival, Williams predicted the villas will be completely booked.

“But we are asking the hotels to give packages – make their rooms available as much as possible – and the bed and breakfasts because there will be a lot of people needed to stay for the season.”

Williams said there has been an increase in tourist arrivals over the July-August vacation period, which has had a positive impact on restaurants, hotels, guesthouses and other service-oriented businesses on the island

“From our members, we got the figures and they tell us that from the Port Authority the bookings have been booked out for the entire month of August. Airline, same thing, fully booked.”

He said villas were the preferred choice for accommodation.

“The villas are at 80 per cent. So there are a lot of families that are seeking accommodation at the villas.”

The hotels, Williams added, were not faring as well.

But he expects the numbers will be consistent heading into the carnival.

“So the bookings look good. They are solid, especially the villas. They are top and most folks like the villas for some strange reason or the other.

“But I know the hotels will get the spill over and I expect this carnival to be a really bumper one with the branding of the fetes and all of the other things coming. So Tobago just got to be prepared or it and so what we have to do.”

Williams also said the chamber is hoping that visitors, particularly the tourists, are offered special packages, incorporating elements of Tobago’s culture, such as visits to the rain forest and forts.

“So it is not just about wine and jam but more of an experience coming to Tobago.”