Murdered Sangre Grande man's corpse set on fire

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A disturbing 55-second video posted on Facebook shows a corpse being doused with a flammable liquid and set ablaze in Sangre Grande.

The video has sparked a police investigation into the incident, which occurred sometime between late August 23 and the early morning of August 24 in Sangre Grande.

The body has been identified as that of 35-year-old Kevon "Shrek" Lucas, a father of four who was well-known to police. Lucas was shot dead on August 18, and his body was found in the front passenger seat of a grey Hyundai Elantra around 3.30 am.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sherayne Salandy, of Phase Four, La Horquetta, was also shot and killed. Her bullet-riddled body was found behind the wheel of the car, which was left idling along the highway in Sangre Grande.

Reports suggest that both victims were ambushed and killed by gunmen who pulled alongside them.

The video features a message written on a torn piece of cardboard that reads "Huegla de Melandro Ismael," which translates to "Strike by criminal Ismael."

Police have retrieved Lucas's burned remains and say investigations are ongoing.