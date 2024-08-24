Man’s decomposed, decapitated body found in Gasparillo

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE police are seeking the public’s help to identify the decomposed and decapitated body of a man found in Gasparillo on the evening of August 22.

The police said around 6.30 pm, dogs began barking nonstop, and a resident from Holder Trace in Caratal went into a nearby overgrown area to find out the reason for the animals’ behaviour.

The resident saw a human skull in the bushes and reported it to the Gasparillo police station.

PC Roberts and other police responded, and after checking further, they saw a large black plastic bag.

The officers opened the bag and found a decomposing torso, wrapped in a blue blanket, partially clad in a blue coverall with a dreadlocks hairstyle detached nearby.

The remains were down a precipice roughly 30 feet off the road.

DMO Dr Stephanie Dansingh viewed and ordered that the parts be removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. Sgt Elvin and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three, were also alerted.

ASP Ramsaran, Acting Cpl Huggings, PCs Sooknanan and Bhagwandeen of the Southern Division also responded.

Anyone with information on the deceased’ identity or the circumstances of his murder can call the Homicide Bureau at 652- 0495 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).