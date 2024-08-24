Funeral of former NCIC president on August 25

Deokinanan Sharma died on August 23. -

THE funeral of former National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) president Deokinanan Sharma will be held on August 25 at 10 Woodlands, Valsayn at 9 am.

An NCIC release said there would also be a viewing at the NCIC Divali Nagar Site at 10.30 am before he is cremated at the Caroni Cremation Site at 12.30 pm.

The NCIC said Sharma died peacefully on August 23, "leaving behind a legacy of dedication and cultural pride."

The NCIC said Sharma, born on March 14, 1937, journeyed from humble beginnings in Debe as the son of an indentured labourer to a prominent figure in the landscape of national and Indian culture in Trinidad and Tobago, "a testament to his resilience and commitment."

It said Sharma was a civil engineer who served as NCIC president and the chairman of Divali Nagar for 20 years. It said he was awarded the Humming Bird Gold Medal in 2012 for his work in Indian culture, an honorary doctorate from UWI, and the Pravasi Bharitya award from the government of India. It said Sharma also served as treasurer in the Maha Sabha under the late Bhadase Sagan Maharaj.

After his death, President Christine Kangaloo offered condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on behalf of her office.

"He is celebrated for his immense contributions to the cultural landscape of TT, particularly in promoting Indian culture through his roles with the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha and the National Hindu Youth Organisation."

Joining in offering condolences, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, in a release on August 24 said Sharma, who was one of the founders of the Divali Nagar in 1986, leaves behind a lasting impression on the national cultural landscape.

"Without state funding or support, it came from nothing to become the largest national festival in TT, second only to Carnival.

"By his living example, Pundit Deokinanan Sharma embodied a sublime faith in his fellow citizens and an enduring belief that despite our innate ethnic and religious differences, the common thread of our rare cultural beauty would eventually unite us in a unique, beautiful tapestry of togetherness, and evoke the best expressions of our collective humanity. As a nation, we owe a debt of eternal gratitude to Pundit Deokinanan Sharma for this truly beautiful gift he taught us to claim, realise, and embody and for the very rich, inspiring heritage he has left us for posterity."

In a release, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell too commended Sharma.

“As we reflect on his passing, TT remains grateful for the indelible contributions made by Sharma. Indeed, he was a true son of the soul and has left a lasting mark on the cultural tapestry of our people and country.”