"Transitions to tertiary education"

THIS PAST week, a cohort of young people received their major secondary school examination results. For some, this is a bittersweet time of excitement and fear as they solidify their next steps into tertiary education. Whether a local, regional or international university is selected, there are preparatory steps required by young people and their parents.

Tertiary education requires tenacity and focus by students. For teens whose parents helicoptered their entire secondary school experience, the demands and expectations of self-sufficiency may be overwhelming.

While only time and lived experience can truly teach these skills, parents are encouraged to allow young people to take proactive roles in the administrative processes of their new school.

Application forms, documents and submissions can be supervised by parents but should become the domain of the young person. Only then will they learn the required skills of attention to details, meeting deadlines and following detailed instructions.

For those intending to travel overseas, there are numerous steps locally and upon arrival to be fulfilled. Young people need to be fully aware of the systems into which they are going in order to reduce the risk of error by omission.

This is a good opportunity for young people to access a healthcare assessment. Take the time to ensure your young adult has a full medical check-up, dental visit and review their immunisations. Universities will insist on reviewing childhood vaccines and some will have additional requirements.

For young people diagnosed with a chronic health condition, ensure that they can access the medications and care required and that they are connected with the healthcare system of their school for continuing follow-up.

Studying abroad can be overwhelming. When the impact of the change reckons, it can lead to youth becoming doubtful of their decisions and yearning to return home. For most, this is only a time of adjustment, which will require support and patience from parents, friends and sometimes school officials. Even for those who remain at home, the shift can be challenging and should never be minimised.

Older adolescents and emerging young adults benefit from reminders that all stages of transition involve some challenges. Through preparation and proactive steps this can be a beautiful time in their lives as they move forward into learning, emerging young adulthood and a vibrant future.

Finally, for some young people this is a moment of disappointment. Perhaps the outcomes received will lead to a change in plan. Maybe financial, family or other constraints will prevent direct entry into university. At these moments teens will need strength and comfort from their carers.

Perhaps the most harsh life lesson to be learned involves recognising that there are many things beyond our direct control; yet we must hold faith that a larger plan is at play. For many young people a gap-year or supervised internship may be more advantageous in the long run.

This moment is remarkably unique and parents are encouraged to make decisions and actions that best suit their young person, with their specific interests in mind.