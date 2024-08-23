Rio Claro man, 35, charged with retired principal’s murder

James Gajadhar. -

THE 35-year-old man charged with the murder of retired principal James Gajadhar from Rio Claro, has been sent to the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

On August 23, Dorian Lewis appeared before master Shabaana Shah in the South B High Court. She denied bail and remanded him into custody.

A police statement said the matter was adjourned to September 9.

Gajadhar, 77, lived at the Old Rio Claro Mayaro Road. The accused is also from the area.

On August 14, Gajadhar was found in his garden near his home with chop wounds.

He was taken to the Rio Claro Health Facility and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died the next day.

Rio Claro CID arrested Lewis on August 14, shortly after the attack.

Acting ASP Victor, acting Insp Simon, Sgt Ramsahai and PC Jaggernauth, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, led the investigation.

WPC Hicks laid the charge.