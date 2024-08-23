Penal farmer’s body found at burning house

PENAL police who responded to a report of a house fire on the evening of August 22 found the badly decomposed body of the 55-year-old owner.

Farmer Telfer Agard, of Lammie Trace in Morne Diablo, would have turned 56 in December.

The wooden shack, which did not have electricity, and its contents were completely destroyed.

The police said around 6.30 pm on August 22, a relative called the Penal police station and reported she had been told Agard’s home was on fire.

Cpl Mungal and PC Smart found the wooden structure, which was in an overgrown area, was in flames.

Agard's body was lying face down on the ground.

The district medical officer, Dr Ratiram, ordered the body removed, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Insp Prescott, PCs Simbhoo and Francis and other police from the South Western Division also visited and gathered evidence.

Agard lived alone and was last seen alive on August 18, around 9 pm, when he went by the relative for dinner. She lives on another street in the area.

Sgt Elvin, PC Lall and other police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, also visited.

Cpl Mungal is investigating.