Panazz to screen at MovieTowne

Panazz: The Story film poster. -

Panazz: The Story, a film by Adam Bartholomew in collaboration with Barry Bartholomew will be screened at MovieTowne on August 25 in San Fernando, from 4 pm.

It will be screened in Tobago on August 29 at 7 pm.

Panazz has already premiered in Boston and Toronto over the last month. Next, it will be screened in Washington DC, NYC, London, Barbados, and Los Angeles, a media release said.