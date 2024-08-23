Moruga man, 30, held with gun, ammo

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police arrested a 30-year-old man from St Mary’s Village in Moruga on August 22 for having a gun and ammunition.

The suspect, from White Trace, is one of two people held in an anti-crime exercise between 10 am and 1 pm to address recent violent crimes in the area.

A police statement on August 23 said officers obtained warrants, went to several areas and searched several houses.

They also held a 30-year-old man from Buen Intento Road in Princes Town for having 3.8 grammes of cocaine.

White Trace is a street away from where Enrico “Rico” Guerra and his five-year-old daughter Anika were gunned down at the family’s mini mart at the corner of Poui Road and Moruga Main Road on August 20.

Snr Supt Soodeen co-ordinated the exercise, which Supt Singh, ASP Phillip, and Insp Mohammed led. It included Sgts Charles, Steele, and Teeluck and officers from the Southern Division CID, Task Force, Gang Unit, Guard and Emergency Branch and Canine Unit.

A co-ordinated warrant exercise was also held across the eastern and western areas of the division, from 10 am on August 21-3 am on August 22.

The police executed 26 warrants and arrested 15 people.

Snr Supt Soodeen, Supt Singh, ASPs Ramsaran and Jobe and acting Insp Ramsaran co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Madhoo and PC Mahase led.

Investigations are continuing.