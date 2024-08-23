Lotto Madness at Central Bank

A scene from Lotto Madness -

RS/RR Productions latest play Lotto Madness goes to Central Bank on August 24 and 25.

From the theatre producers of the recent Love is Ah Wuk! comes the latest comedy that will have audiences guessing as to who actually won the $30 million lotto as we follow a trail of deception, lies and money to hilarious conclusion, said a media release.

What happens if you heard your spouse won the $30 million lotto but did not tell you? Would you believe the rumour? Would you ask him or her? Or would you hire your own private investigator to find out?

These queries will factor in Lotto Madness which takes a very pointed look at how human beings manoeuvre to achieve their agendas whether they be businessmen, politicians or an overly-ambitious husband, the release said.

Lotto Madness takes an insightful comedic look at what happens as trust breaks down because of money, greed and sex.

Lotto Madness features Debra Boucaud Mason, Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo-Mari Tanker and Andrew Friday.

The play was written by Ragoobarsingh and directed by Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on August 24 and 6.30 pm on August 25.