Kizomba specialists to delight Perfect 10 Latin dance weekend

Akram Bouchiba and Sara Paxolieta -

LATIN dancers from around the country will be battling for over $20,000 in cash and prizes at the third annual Perfect 10 dance competition, hosted by Latin Passion TT, at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann's, from September 21-22.

There will be two categories of competition – salsa and kizomba – with workshops to educate and enthral participants, and parties for everyone to enjoy and practise their moves.

World-renowned kizomba couple Akram Bouchiba and Sara Paxolieta of Switzerland will be hosting workshops teaching their choreography and help judge the talent on display.

Both have featured at dance festivals around the world including Welcome to the Jungle 2024 in Bali and other festivals in Abu Dhabi, Australia and Egypt. Some of their dance videos have amassed millions of views on Instagram and their live performance is expected to be electrifying.

In a video release, both expressed excitement for Perfect 10 and being in Trinidad and Tobago for the first time. "It's gonna be amazing. We will see you soon," Akram said while in Spain on holidays.

Latin Passion dance school, which has been in existence for 12 years, is run by head instructor Sydney "Syd" Boissiere and his mother, Carol "Carrie" Boissiere.

In an interview with Newsday recently, Syd said he anticipates Akram and Sara's presence as well as the competitions will elevate Latin dancing locally.

"People come to dance for several reasons. People come to cool their brains, some people just want an extra-curricular fun, and some just want to improve their dancing. We're gonna straddle both people. They're (Akram and Sara) gonna raise the standard of kizomba. They are very good at what they do. They are well sought-after."

Kizomba, a dance originating in Angola, has evolved into various forms incorporating many different elements.

"It is a more intimate dance," Syd said. "A lot of people when you say intimate they think sexual. The reason I say intimate is because the (arm) hold is more intimate. You are closer to your dancing partner – like tango."Any dance you are gonna have different levels of comfort levels between the parties. Whether it's kizomba, batchata or even salsa, you can dance it more intimately or sensually with a partner you know, whether it's your wife or girlfriend."

He said Perfect 10 started in 2022, initially to celebrate Latin Passion's ten years in existence. One international dancer was brought to hold workshops and judge the competitions in 2022. The next year a couple was brought in, and the event was open to all dancers.

"Perfect 10 has mushroomed and developed from many perspectives. The footprint we had in the first year got large in the second year, both in terms of the competitors and the volume of people just coming out to boost the weekend.

"The expectation now is a high level of competition."

Asked about the local standard compared to internationally, Syd said the gap is wide.

"Simply because in Trinidad, 99 per cent of the dancers here are not what you would call professional dancers. They have day jobs and then they do Latin dancing after hours. When you compare that to abroad, a lot of the Latin dancers – that is their bread and butter. It allows them to give themselves to the process. They train eight to ten hours per day.

"Whereas somebody in Trinidad has to work eight to ten hours then train for two hours, if they're lucky. Because of that simple reason, there is a vast difference in terms of the quality and the standard here and abroad."

Syd said Latin dancing has always been popular locally, but it took a hit during the covid19 pandemic. He said there has been a resurgence of interest with people wanting to learn to dance.

"What I would say, pre-covid, the gap between them (international) and us had definitely improved. But post-covid, the standard has dropped a little. That is one of the reasons we wanted to bring back competition – to try to raise that standard a little."

Syd said helping people along their dance journey is a gratifying experience.

"It's very fulfilling to see where students start at and not just end at, because it's a present continuous. It's very fulfilling to see what they're able to accomplish and to know you helped them start from scratch."

He said last year's Perfect 10 salsa champions, Shea and Cher Best, brother and sister, were once students at Latin Passion. "They started coming by us years ago. They started at a level to begin to be able to do advanced moves. They branched out and are teaching on their own."

His voice beaming with pride, Syd said he considers Shea to be a dancer on a similar level to him.

He recalled another student initially finding it a challenge to grasp the basic concepts but "eventually got so good and started to teach on his own."

"It's fulfilling to start from scratch and take them through the process."

Tickets for Perfect 10 are available for the entire weekend and covers all the workshops, competitions and parties. There's also a ticket option for those who are only interested in Saturday night's competitions and after party

For more info: 348-9188 or 761-7191.