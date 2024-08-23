Kali Yatra Festival begins August 27 at Divali Nagar

Nisha Bissambhar. -

The Kali Yatra Festival which aims to celebrate and shed positive light on goddess Kali Maa will take place at the NCIC Divali Nagar in Chaguanas, from August 27-September 1.

The festival traces its roots to the visionary idea of Gopaul “Rick” Ragoonanan and his family, who aspired to create a unique event in Trinidad that would honour the goddess, said a media release from the Kali Yatra Festival committee.

"This vision came to life on September 1, 2013. What began as a single-day event has since blossomed into the week-long celebration now known as the Kali Yatra Festival, hosted annually at the main stage of the NCIC Divali Nagar," the committee said in the release.

The festival aims to challenge misconceptions of Kali Maa, "a goddess often misunderstood and unfairly portrayed, even within her own community," the release said.

Over the years, the festival has become a platform for enlightenment, featuring discourses by pundits such as Deodath Vyas, Latchmidath Persad-Maharaj, Sunil Seetahal-Maharaj, Narad Gosine and Krishen Ramdeen. It has also welcomed pioneering female voices like Punditas Geeta and Maya Vahini, and Trinidad's first female swami, Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri.

Kali Yatra is one of the biggest celebrations dedicated to Mother Kali outside of India, and is a fastly-growing Hindu festival in Trinidad, the release said. "Kali Maa is not only a symbol of strength and protection but also the embodiment of unconditional love and nurturing care," it said. Through this festival, the organisers showcase her gentle and loving nature, highlighting her role as the divine mother who fiercely protects her children while enveloping them in boundless compassion, the release said.

The festival is also highlighted via online platforms to connect with a global audience, ensuring the festival’s vibrancy is felt year-round. The digital push is also geared to attract and involve younger audiences and make the festival more accessible and appealing to the youth, ensuring the legacy of Kali Yatra continues to inspire future generations, the release said.

The festival's final night coincides with Trinidad and Tobago's 62nd anniversary of Independence on August 31. Organisers promise a spectacular tribute to the rich culture and heritage of TT, featuring performances by Rasika Dindial, Karishma Dhowtal, Nisha Ramkissoon, the ISHA Kirtan Aachaaryas, and the Shiv Shakti Dance Company. Also, a Kargam Puja and the 108 coconut offering ceremony on the main stage altar, accompanied by tassa groups, will take place.

A Night in Kolkata on August 30, will pay tribute to Dakshineswar, known as the land of Kali in India. It features Karma's Nisha Bissambhar, and the Sargam International Orchestra led by Rana Mohip alongside the Susan Mohip Dance Academy, the Kiss Natraj Dance Group, and a theatrical portrayal by the Agni Power Dance Group.

Throughout the festival entertainment will include steelbands, rhythm sections, and youth performers. Nicole Sooklal, Shivanand Basdeo, and Anjely Rajkumar are among the young talents who will bring their vibrant energy to the festival. Each night, the discourses will be enriched by musical accompaniment of Vijay Ramkissoon's group.