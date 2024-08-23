How to protect yourself from fraud, scams

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Avoiding fraud and scams requires vigilance and proactive measures. Here are some effective strategies to protect yourself:

* Educate yourself: Stay informed about common types of fraud and scams. Knowledge about typical scams, such as phishing e-mails or impostor scams, can help you recognise red flags.

* Verify information: Always independently verify the legitimacy of organisations or individuals requesting personal or financial information. Contact them directly using official contact details instead of using provided numbers.

* Be cautious with personal information: Avoid sharing sensitive information, like social security numbers or bank details, unless absolutely necessary and with trusted entities.

* Strengthen passwords: Use strong, unique passwords for online accounts and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible. Regularly update passwords and avoid reusing them across multiple sites.

* Monitor financial accounts: Regularly check bank and credit card statements for unauthorised transactions. Set up alerts for unusual activities to catch potential issues early.

* Secure your devices: Use antivirus software and keep your operating systems up to date. Secure your Wi-Fi networks with strong passwords to protect against unauthorised access.

* Trust your instincts: If an offer seems too good to be true or feels off, trust your instincts and take a step back. It’s better to be cautious than to risk falling victim to fraud.

* Report suspicious activity: If you encounter a scam or fraud attempt, report it to the relevant authorities to help prevent others from becoming victims.

By implementing these strategies you can significantly reduce your risk of experiencing fraud or scams.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail