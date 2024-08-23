Caribbean Jewellers, Tobago, still closed after robbery

Snr Supt Rodhill Kirk. -

A week after the robbery at Caribbean Jewellers in Lowlands Mall, the branch remains closed.

Speaking with Newsday on August 21, Police Supt Rodhill Kirk said the investigations were at a sensitive stage.

“The identity of the perpetrators is out there. I know that the investigations right now are sensitive. The police have some leads and they are exploring those leads. So the investigation is very active as we speak and very soon, I believe those perpetrators would be apprehended.”

Kirk could not give the value of the items or say exactly what items were stolen, nor provide any information on the battered security guard, but said, “Very soon all will be shared.”

On August 14, two men entered the store shortly before 11 am and announced a hold-up.

A 29-second video shared via social media showed two men in construction hats and safety jackets. One of them was seen kicking and stamping the security guard on the head, and the other was seen leaving through the back of the store with a black garbage bag.

The security guard was taken to Scarborough General Hospital. His condition and identity remain unknown.

On August 15, a sign on the company’s social media page noted it was closed for stocktaking, but since then a new post says the branch will remain temporarily closed for renovations.

Investigation, Kirk said, is ongoing.