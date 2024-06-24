Two teens stabbed at PNM sports day

The San Fernando General Hospital - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Two teenage boys were hospitalised after being stabbed in an altercation during Sunday's PNM sports and family day at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Police told Newsday the 17-year-old of Pleasantville and 15-year-old of Broadway, San Fernando were liming with friends and relatives at the family day when around 2.45 PM, an argument broke out between the teens and another group.

The argument escalated into a fight where the 17-year-old received a laceration on his neck while the 15-year-old received lacerations on both of his arms. Both were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital and were undergoing treatment up to Sunday evening.

Doctors told police the injuries were not life-threatening.