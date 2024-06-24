Is change possible in Trinidad and Tobago?

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Lots have happened lately. In the UNC, the membership voted to keep many of its previous officials. There was no evidence they were on a path to change. The PNM gained a bit more votes than its opponent to gain the local government seat in the Moruga/Indian Walk area and increase its votes in Morne Diablo.

These political developments have left several people wondering if the people are serious about seeking change. Perhaps we may want to examine whether we are at the levels of political and social awareness to understand that change may be necessary.

Introspection is necessary. We have some of the best beaches, rivers, waterfalls and caves in the world, but a very poor tourism sector. We are among the few countries where anyone can simply make a licence plate and place it on our cars. We just cannot understand the need for state-issued plates.

Anyone seeking to learn about water distribution would know that the best, reliable and cost-effective system is a gravity-fed system. But we are trying to pump water to every home, destroying our infrastructure. Our government system and management structures discourage entrepreneurs and investors, at a time when the rest of the world is passing legislation to attract investors.

One can go on and on about our failure to have structured police patrols, our inability to make our machine-readable passports be utilised solely by the machines, as we are among the very few countries where citizens and visitors still fill out immigration forms. The reality is that we are not a people who change easily, even when our survival depends on making innovative decisions.

Sadly, as we look forward at our political environment, we see two major political parties supported mainly by race, culture and location. We see a plethora of small parties without the financial resources, personnel, leadership or support base to win any election. They struggle daily for recognition by the media and the population at large.

So, what kind of future can one see for TT? Where are the plans for food security, for dealing with the challenges of climate change, for diversifying the economy, for dealing with rising crime and associated poor justice system?

If one were to look at the plans put forward by hope.tt they would see a pathway for a better tomorrow for the country. But for that to become a reality the people must rise from their political slumber and embrace change.

Is that a possibility soon? In time for the 2025 general election?

via e-mail

