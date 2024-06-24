Honour these districts for their loyalty

Sealots -

THE EDITOR: The people of Diego Martin, Laventille, Sea Lots and Carenage have long supported the balisier, yet many feel left behind in terms of development and improvements.

Despite their loyalty over the past 60 years, these communities continue to face significant challenges, including high crime rates, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to quality education and healthcare.

For residents, this ongoing neglect raises critical questions about the effectiveness of their political representation. Are they blind to the reality of their situation, deaf to the unfulfilled promises, or simply voiceless in demanding meaningful change?

It's not a matter of lacking awareness or intelligence, but rather a deep-seated frustration with the lack of progress. Their consistent support deserves better recognition and tangible improvements, not just during election campaigns but as a continuous effort to uplift these areas.

To truly honour their unwavering support, it’s essential for political leaders to prioritise substantial investments in these communities. This includes improving public safety, upgrading infrastructure and enhancing social services.

By addressing these pressing needs, the Government can demonstrate genuine commitment to the people who have stood by them for decades, ensuring that their loyalty translates into real, positive change.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail