Triple murder in Matura, 1 injured

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THREE men are dead and a fourth wounded in an attack early in the morning on June 23 in Matura.

Police said around 1.15 am on June 23, Andre Maloney, 20, Malcolm Richardson, 21 and Sherwin McFarlane, 17, were at a house on Mendoza Street when four gunmen opened fire hitting them.

Residents reported the gunshots and Matura Police responded.

Rick Sookdeo, 30, was also shot in the attack.

Officers from the Eastern Division Task Force and Matura took Sookdeo to the hospital where he was treated for two gunshot wounds to his chest.

The District Medical Officer was called and declared Maloney, Richardson and McFarlane dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and are continuing enquiries.

Over the past 72 hours, the Eastern Division has experienced a noticeable uptick in violence – four dead and four injured.

On the night on June 21 three people were shot in Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande while a man identified as 36-year-old Dominic "Saskie" Callender was gunned down in KP Lands, Valencia.