Legal Aid Tobago offers roving services

Members of the Legal Aid and Advisory Authority’s Tobago District Office. -

THE Legal Aid and Advisory Authority’s (LAAA's) Tobago district office is engaging in “roving office” outreach activities in Eastern Tobago.

LAAA said this is part of its mandate to ensure legal services are available to people of small or moderate means.

In a release, the authority said the roving offices offer legal advice; legal consultation with professionals on issues such as family law, land disputes, criminal defence and civil litigation; assistance with the completion of applications for legal representation; and general information about the LAAA.

It said residents who benefited from this initiative expressed gratitude due to its convenience and accessibility.

A Charlotteville resident said, “This is a blessing. It’s sometimes difficult to get to Scarborough, and you all came to bring the help I needed, right on time.”

The Tobago District office said it intended to visit Castara Village on July 17 as well as Runnemede, Moriah and Mason Hall on August 15.

It encouraged residents to take advantage of this opportunity to receive legal advice and to start the process of applying for legal representation if needed.

Members of the public in need of legal advice, aid, assistance completing relevant applications and other related services are encouraged to visit LAAA’s district offices throughout TT.

LAAA said it remains committed to providing accessible legal services to citizens of TT to ensure that justice is accessible to all.